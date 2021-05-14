Toews Corp ADV Invests $948,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 221,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,211. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

