Toews Corp ADV Invests $964,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. The Clorox comprises 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $182.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.82. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

