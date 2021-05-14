Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank lifted its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,036,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,063.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,635 shares of company stock worth $3,469,719. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

