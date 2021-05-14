Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 83,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 73.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after buying an additional 325,076 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 59.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

