Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,672. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

