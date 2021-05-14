Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 9,200 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $112.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,264. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.