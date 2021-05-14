Toews Corp ADV Takes $948,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.69. 5,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,211. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $121.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

