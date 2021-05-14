Total’s (TOT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

NYSE:TOT opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Research analysts predict that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

