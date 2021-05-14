Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.82

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and traded as low as C$1.66. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 146,869 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

