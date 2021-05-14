TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.67 ($4.36).

TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 218.90 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 373.40 ($4.88).

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

