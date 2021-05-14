Traders Buy High Volume of Bridgetown 2 Call Options (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,607% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

Shares of BTNB opened at $9.96 on Friday. Bridgetown 2 has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000.

About Bridgetown 2

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.