Traders Buy Large Volume of Easterly Government Properties Call Options (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 640 call options on the company. This is an increase of 949% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.45.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
