Traders Buy Large Volume of Easterly Government Properties Call Options (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 640 call options on the company. This is an increase of 949% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.