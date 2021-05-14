Traders Buy Large Volume of Enbridge Call Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 33,117 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,380% compared to the typical volume of 2,237 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 258,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

