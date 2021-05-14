Traders Purchase High Volume of AGNC Investment Put Options (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,243 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 990% compared to the average daily volume of 2,132 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.84 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

