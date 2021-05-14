Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,415 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 822% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded down $7.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 70,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,330. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.30. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 94,433.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLT. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

