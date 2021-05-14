Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.31.

NYSE:TT opened at $182.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

