TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce $8.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $8.17 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $39.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $42.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.84 million, with estimates ranging from $58.38 million to $59.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

