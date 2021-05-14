TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RNW. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:RNW traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.45. 60,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.01.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

