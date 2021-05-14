Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

