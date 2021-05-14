Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

