Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 302.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,492 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TherapeuticsMD worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 9,133,350 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,899,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 over the last three months. 13.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

