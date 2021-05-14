Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

MRK opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

