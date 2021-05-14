Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.48 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.52.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $183.76 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average of $193.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

