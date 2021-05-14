Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.