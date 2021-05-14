Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 320 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,374 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $120,108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $114.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

