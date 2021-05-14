Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 370 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

OTIS opened at $77.15 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.