Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 680 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.65, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

