Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Financial Contrast

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tremont Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 62.98% 9.06% 2.85% Four Corners Property Trust 45.45% 10.54% 4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50

Tremont Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 3.06 $4.84 million N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 12.66 $72.62 million $1.39 19.16

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

