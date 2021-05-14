Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks Sells 4,902 Shares

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bryan Horix Fairbanks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00.

NYSE:TREX opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

