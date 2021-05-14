Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $125.00 at Truist Securities

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.13. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

