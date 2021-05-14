Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $111.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TREX. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $101.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,054. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Trex by 117.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Trex by 181.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

