Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 45,718 shares.The stock last traded at $33.23 and had previously closed at $33.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TY. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $15,717,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

