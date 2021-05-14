Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.08

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.08 and traded as high as C$13.19. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 336,499 shares changing hands.

TCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

