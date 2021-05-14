Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stake Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 11,453.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $15,422,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSE shares. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

