Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Critical Review

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 4.21 $1.01 billion $1.16 31.04 Steel Connect $782.81 million 0.15 -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group -9.55% -2.45% -1.25% Steel Connect -1.87% -28.00% -1.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trip.com Group and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 3 13 0 2.81 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Steel Connect on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. The company also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruises, buses, and car rental services. It offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. The company also provides its corporate clients with business visits, incentive trips, meetings and conferences, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. It offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services. The company also offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. In addition, it provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. Steel Connect, Inc. offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

