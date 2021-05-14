Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 95,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $62.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

