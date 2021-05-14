Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. Truist Financial has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

