Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.72). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

NYSE OSH opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,832,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,868,421 shares of company stock valued at $428,980,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

