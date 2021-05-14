TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of TSP stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. TuSimple has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.