Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 51,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 78,524 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

