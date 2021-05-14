Tyler W. K. Head Sells 29,600 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $96,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ELVT opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.