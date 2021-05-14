Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

