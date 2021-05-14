U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $116.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $1,581,622. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

