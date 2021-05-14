U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,671. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,622 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,045,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

