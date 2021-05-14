U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report $68.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.90 million to $73.30 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $112.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $328.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $338.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $413.50 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of USWS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,687. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

