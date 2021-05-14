U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

USWS stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 191,522 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

