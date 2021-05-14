UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

