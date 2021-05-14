UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMADY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC raised Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -245.47 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $565.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

