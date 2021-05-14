UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

