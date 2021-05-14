Ultra Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $128.23 million and $2.04 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,845.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.11 or 0.02590424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00646546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00072684 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001867 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

